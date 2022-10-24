How to calculate parlay bets correctly at the house

Betting Tips

There are many different types of bets in football betting. So, have you ever heard of a parlay, double par, or triple bet? Do you really understand what a parlay is and how parlay bets are calculated? If you are still on a journey to find the answers to those questions. Then the following article 22Bet, will help you answer the above questions in the most accurate way!

What is a parlay bet?

Parlay bets are players’ offers of multiple bet options in one bet. The player will win when all his predictions are correct compared to reality. Parlay bets are displayed on European bookie tables with other popular names.

The advantage of parlay bets is that the bet amount that the player has to spend will not be too large, but the winning amount will be extremely large. In addition to the advantages, parlay bets also have their own disadvantages, mainly the very high level of risk. Losing a bet is losing the whole parlay. This shows that parlay bets are only suitable for experienced players with extensive knowledge and are absolutely not a playground for new players.

How to calculate parlay bets at the house 22Bet

Calculate parlay odds when every single bet wins

To calculate the odds of a parlay bet, a player simply needs to multiply the odds of the individual markets in the parlay. The specific formula is as follows:

Odds on Parlay = Odds on 1 x Odds on 2 x Odds on 3 x … x Odds on n

Calculation of parlay odds when there is both a half win or a draw or a half loss.

Calculating parlay odds in this case will be much more complicated, as is often seen when players choose to play Asian or Over Under. How to calculate parlay odds at this time will still be determined by multiplying the odds of the odds in the parlay, but with a slight difference as follows:

+ If there is a draw or cancellation, the odds will be equivalent to 1

+ If a 1/2 win occurs, the odds are replaced by [1+(odds ratio-1)/2].

+ If there is a 1/2 loss, the odds will be replaced by 1/2

The general formula now will be:

Parlay odds = odds of winning x [1+(odds to win 1/2 – 1)/2] x 1/2 (if losing 1/2) x 1 (tie)…

Experience playing parlay bets is sure to win

Understand the rules of the game and related rules

In fact, the rules of the game are built for everyone to follow, without exception, to ensure fairness and transparency throughout the game. Each bookmaker has different rules for each type of bet, as do the applicable rules. When players understand these things, they will be able to be more confident in the game, get a great advantage, and their probability of winning will also be higher.

Do not play skewers for an extended period of time.

The ideal oblique length should only be within the range of 2-4 rafters. Because if it takes longer, players will not have enough focus for analysis, evaluation, and accurate and appropriate choices.

Learn by studying hard

Even if the player is an experienced person with extensive knowledge, in football betting, learning and updating knowledge is never enough. If you are good, someone else will be better. In playing football betting, players will have to accurately see their own abilities, advantages and disadvantages of themselves and others, to know the good things to learn and the bad things to avoid. Only in this way can you increase your chances of winning when betting.

Conclusion

Hopefully, with the content that 22Bet shared above, it has helped players understand parlay bets in football betting and how to calculate money when winning bets, partly to help players be confident when participating. parlay bet. Good luck and success.