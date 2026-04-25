Casinos in Italy: Pizza, Pasta, and Gambling

Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations in the Mediterranean. Its Mediterranean climate, ancient sights, and Italian way of life attract visitors from all over the world. There are a total of five casinos in Italy, all located in the northern part of the country. Two of these casinos are in Venice alone. Another is in Campione d’Italia, and the Casini in Saint-Vincent is also very well known. A highlight, however, is the casino in the spa town of Sanremo, on the Mediterranean coast near the French border. It was built as early as 1905 and is one of the most beautiful buildings in the Italian city. Also worth seeing there is the Kasbah, with its winding alleys in the old town of La Pigna. While gambling, guests feel transported back to the Belle Époque. The atmosphere here even surpasses that of the best real-money casinos. But if you can not travel, do not worry. Try out the 22Bet.

Located in northwestern Italy near the Swiss border in the Aosta Valley, the Casino de la Vallée is situated in the small spa town of Saint-Vincent. Saint-Vincent owes its fame to its casino. The building stands against an imposing mountain backdrop. As early as 1921, the mayor at the time received permission to operate a casino, and the Casino de la Vallée opened in 1946. Worth seeing in the area are the remains of an ancient road bridge built by the Romans around the first century B.C. A small arch and a small ramp with the old road paving can be seen.

The Italian enclave of Campione d’Italia is surrounded by the Swiss canton of Ticino. The small town lies directly on the eastern shore of Lake Lugano. The Casino Municipale Campione d’Italia is the largest casino in Europe. The new building was constructed in May 2007, designed by Swiss architect Mario Botta. Although Campione belongs to Italy, it has close economic ties to Switzerland, and the Swiss franc is used as currency. For those who prefer to play casino roulette online rather than at a traditional casino, we offer the best roulette casinos in Germany.

What games are played in Italian casinos?

Italian casinos offer a wide variety of classic and modern casino games. Among the most popular games are roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat. A particularly interesting and popular variant of baccarat is Chemin de Fer. Punto Banco is also widely played in Italy. Not to be forgotten is Trente et Quarante, a traditional French card game played in some Italian casinos.

The casinos in Venice offer a selection of American games. The Casino de la Vallée in Saint-Vincent is known for its extensive selection of table games and modern slot machines. In addition, the Casino di Sanremo, one of Italy’s oldest casinos, offers an impressive selection of games such as Texas Hold’em Poker and various roulette variants.

Good to know: Key terms in the local language

When visiting a casino in Italy, it’s helpful to know a few important Italian terms. Basic words include “Casinò” for casino, “Gioco d’azzardo” for gambling, and “Slot machine” for slot machines. At the gaming table, you’ll encounter the “Croupier,” who deals the “Carte” (cards) and manages the “Fiches” (chips). For games like roulette, blackjack, and poker, you should know terms such as “puntata” (bet), “banco” (bank), “mano” (hand), and “scommessa” (wager).

To win a prize, or “vincita,” it is essential to understand these terms. Polite expressions such as “per favore” (please) and “grazie” (thank you) make it easier to communicate with staff and other guests and help create a pleasant atmosphere.