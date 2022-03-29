Four things you have to do when you’re in the middle of a hot streak and Five things you have to stop doing to bet with substance

The best moment you live when you are betting on football is when you catch a good streak. You think you are the lord and master in those moments since you do not stop earning money with your sports bets on Bet22 Italia . But a good run can lead us to make many mistakes that lead us to lose money. You need to read these tips NOW if you want that not to happen.

Seize the moment

We know this phrase is so bad that it could appear printed on those cups. I’m sure you’ve been given more than one invisible friend. But in this case, it’s a truth like a temple because when you’re on a roll, all you have to do is enjoy those moments and wear a smile from ear to ear. Because we already warned you that these moments would end sooner rather than later.

For now that you’re on time

And the sooner, the better, because when you’re on a roll, your judgment gets cloudy, and your brain messes you up, making you think you’re much better. We warned you that you have not become the kingpin of sports betting overnight. This is a game, and there is a large part of chance, so take advantage of the fact that the God of good luck has touched you and stop before you lose all the benefits.

Take out the dough

How is it possible that you will not be able to stop your most primal instincts and want to continue betting on that desire to believe you are smarter than a whole congress of scientists put together? We only hope that in a moment of clarity, you will be able to get all your benefits from your bookmaker, and thus, at least, if the impulse comes again, you have already made money, and you will not lose what you have won.

Go back to your strategy

Let’s see. We don’t want to be dramatic either. Being on a roll doesn’t mean stopping machines and not betting again for months. The issue is that it causes us to lose our common sense, and with it, we can start making crazy bets. So let go of impulse and focus on following the same betting strategy that led you to this streak. That is the only way for the streak to repeat itself as soon as possible.

Five things you have to stop doing to bet with substance

Yes, we all make sports bets to have fun; but since we put on what’s theirs, we also win a little money, and the only way to get it is to bet with foundation. Those moments before placing our bets, we have to get a little serious because if you don’t, you’ll start losing money, and that’s where the fun will surely end. So if what you want is to be closer to winning than losing money, here we bring you the five things you have to stop doing when you go to bet.

WhatsApp groups

Gambling is a very serious thing, and you need concentration and objective information. You will never find two things in the group of your WhatsApp colleagues. Focus more on data and less on opinions, unless they are opinions of professional bettors, but I do not think there are any betting ninjas among your colleagues.

Listen to peaceful music

And when we say pachanga, we refer to that music that you put on Friday mode, party mode, let’s make a mess of it… Or what is the same, let’s lose money betting mode. Because to bet you need to be focused and serious.

View statistics anywhere

Things as they are, data will be your Best Friend Forever if you want to make money in the world of betting. But be careful with what you believe because many pages offer you data that who knows where they come from. First, spend some time looking for decent and reliable websites that offer you data to make bets with feet and heads.

Look for miracle strategies

Let’s be honest, when we started in the world of betting, we all started looking for 100% reliable strategies with which we were going to earn money faster. One piece of advice, don’t even think about using 100% reliable strategies. You will end up with the portfolio going.

Instagram’s infinite scroll…

“I take a look at Instagram and then continue with my bets.” And that peek turns into the middle of the afternoon, and by the time you realize it, you have to go, you haven’t made any bets, and you end up making them fast and wrong. But how bad. You already know yourself, so when you bet, avoid all those things that distract you because they only confuse you and make you lose money.

